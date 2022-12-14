Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Death Of Sidekick Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
By Dani Medina
December 14, 2022
Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her sidekick, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
The dancer and TV personality died by suicide Tuesday (December 13), his wife Allison Holker confirmed. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory," she said in a statement.
After competing in So You Think You Can Dance, tWitch went on to guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 before becoming a co-host until the show's conclusion earlier this year. He then wound up becoming an executive producer on the show in 2020. He was also regarded as Ellen's "sidekick" on her game show Ellen's Game of Games.
The daytime TV talk show host shared a heartfelt tribute on social media Wednesday.
"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," she wrote.
Before the show came to an end, DeGeneres and tWitch sat down to look back on their time on Ellen.
"I'm feeling all of the things, but what I'm feeling most of all is grateful and thankful that, I mean, you can see this atmosphere that is here that has showed up because you also had the courage to step up and be your authentic self. I'm just so grateful that I got to be a part of this and be a part of this family," Boss said.
To honor Boss' time on the show, Ellen shared a sweet video message that included some of his best moments on the show.
"Over a decade ago, I met someone who changed my life and our show. I love you so much, and it's been an emotional week … You always make me smile and laugh. And anyway, we put a little something together to show you just how much we all love you here, she said.
You can watch it below: