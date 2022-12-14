Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her sidekick, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The dancer and TV personality died by suicide Tuesday (December 13), his wife Allison Holker confirmed. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory," she said in a statement.

After competing in So You Think You Can Dance, tWitch went on to guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 before becoming a co-host until the show's conclusion earlier this year. He then wound up becoming an executive producer on the show in 2020. He was also regarded as Ellen's "sidekick" on her game show Ellen's Game of Games.

The daytime TV talk show host shared a heartfelt tribute on social media Wednesday.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," she wrote.