4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles

Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash took place in Erie County in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike on Friday (December 23), according to the department.

Responding troopers confirmed four fatalities at the scene.

Fifteen commercial vehicles involved in the massive pileup were cleared from highway on Friday as crews worked through "white-out conditions."

Crews continued to work on clearing the scene Saturday (December 24) morning as eastbound traffic was diverted off at Exit 91 amid hazardous weather conditions.