Tory Lanez Sentencing Date Revealed

By Dani Medina

December 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tory Lanez was convicted Friday (December 23) on all three felony charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A jury found the "Say It" rapper was guilty of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison and possible deportation. His sentencing is scheduled for January 23, 2023, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records.

After the jury handed down its verdict, Lanez, was immediately taken into custody as his family members erupted in protest. "This is a wicked system!" his father screamed, reporter Meghann Cuniff said as the week-long trial dwindled to an end.

During the long-awaited trial, the "Plan B" rapper took the stand to testify that Lanez shot her in the foot during a drunken rage on July 12, 2020. She said it happened when Meg, Tory and her ex-assistant Kelsey Harris left a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house. They reportedly got into a major argument. Megan Thee Stallion even said that Tory offered her $1 million for her silence. Lanez wasn't put on the stand.

