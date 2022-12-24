Tory Lanez Sentencing Date Revealed
By Dani Medina
December 24, 2022
Tory Lanez was convicted Friday (December 23) on all three felony charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A jury found the "Say It" rapper was guilty of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm.
Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison and possible deportation. His sentencing is scheduled for January 23, 2023, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records.
After the jury handed down its verdict, Lanez, was immediately taken into custody as his family members erupted in protest. "This is a wicked system!" his father screamed, reporter Meghann Cuniff said as the week-long trial dwindled to an end.
Tory Lanez’s father stood up guest and screamed. “This is a wicked system!” He screamed at the prosecutors that they are evil and they know exactly what they did here. His stepmother stood up screaming and yelling. Father was yelling about “Roc Nation.”— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022
During the long-awaited trial, the "Plan B" rapper took the stand to testify that Lanez shot her in the foot during a drunken rage on July 12, 2020. She said it happened when Meg, Tory and her ex-assistant Kelsey Harris left a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house. They reportedly got into a major argument. Megan Thee Stallion even said that Tory offered her $1 million for her silence. Lanez wasn't put on the stand.