Tory Lanez was convicted Friday (December 23) on all three felony charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A jury found the "Say It" rapper was guilty of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison and possible deportation. His sentencing is scheduled for January 23, 2023, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records.

After the jury handed down its verdict, Lanez, was immediately taken into custody as his family members erupted in protest. "This is a wicked system!" his father screamed, reporter Meghann Cuniff said as the week-long trial dwindled to an end.