Patriots Player Appears To Want Tom Brady Or Jimmy Garoppolo Back
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2022
A New England Patriots player appears to be in favor of the team reacquiring Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared a screengrab the @ESPNNFL Instagram account's post liked by starting offensive tackle Trent Brown, which quoted reporter Bill Barnwell on the Patriots' possible offseason plan to sign either Brady or Garoppolo for a possible return.
Both Brady and Garoppolo are set to hit the free agent market next offseason amid Mac Jones' struggles during his second NFL season.
"Something you don't see everyday: Starting offensive tackle publicly supports replacing his current QB. #Patriots Trent Brown liked a post saying the team should replace Mac Jones with Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo," Kleiman tweeted.
Something you don't see everyday: Starting offensive tackle publicly supports replacing his current QB.#Patriots Trent Brown liked a post saying the team should replace Mac Jones with Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. pic.twitter.com/cgaCvNIS1o— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 20, 2022
Jones, who was elected to the Pro Bowl during his rookie season, has thrown for 2,310 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions on 221 of 336 passing, while leading the Patriots to a 5-6 record as a starter through an injury-riddled season.
Last month, the Athletic's Jeff Howe (subscription needed) reported that Brady could return to the Patriots next offseason.
"Maybe it's a long shot," Howe wrote. "There might be better situations for Brady. But just when you think you've got [Patriots head coach Bill] Belichick figured out, he does something no one sees coming."
Garoppolo, who was initially pegged to be Brady's successor before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, is expected to sign elsewhere after the 49ers public endorsement of former first-round pick Trey Lance and the sudden emergence of backup Brock Purdy, who took over amid injuries to both Garoppolo and Lance earlier this month.
Brown was Brady's teammate for one season in 2018, which saw the Patriots win the last of their six Super Bowls.
The former University of Florida standout signed with the then-Oakland Raiders the following offseason and spent two seasons with the franchise before returning to New England in 2021.