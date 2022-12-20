Patriots Player Appears To Want Tom Brady Or Jimmy Garoppolo Back

A New England Patriots player appears to be in favor of the team reacquiring Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared a screengrab the @ESPNNFL Instagram account's post liked by starting offensive tackle Trent Brown, which quoted reporter Bill Barnwell on the Patriots' possible offseason plan to sign either Brady or Garoppolo for a possible return.

Both Brady and Garoppolo are set to hit the free agent market next offseason amid Mac Jones' struggles during his second NFL season.

"Something you don't see everyday: Starting offensive tackle publicly supports replacing his current QB. #Patriots Trent Brown liked a post saying the team should replace Mac Jones with Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo," Kleiman tweeted.