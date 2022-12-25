Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Score Exact Same As 'Immaculate Reception'

The presence of late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was felt at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday (December 24) night during what was already scheduled to be a ceremony honoring his signature play prior to his untimely death.

The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 13-7, which was the same score as 'Immaculate Reception' game in which Harris caught a pass deflected off the helmet of then-Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum to score a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff Game during his rookie season 50 years and one day prior.

Similarly, Steelers rookies were responsible for once again responsible for their go-ahead touchdown as quarterback Kenny Pickett hit wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard pass with 46 seconds remaining.

"Obviously, we didn't have the Immaculate Reception, but it was a cool way to pull it out," said Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth who, like Harris, was a standout at Penn State before being drafted by the Steelers in 2021. "It was a low-scoring game. It was cool, awesome to be a part of. We appreciate all the fans that came in the cold. It was a great environment."