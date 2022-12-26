Weezer Put Up Another Funny Billboard In Response To A Fan

In October, Weezer made headlines for putting up a hilarious billboard in Utah in response to a fan who put one up for them down the street, now they're doing it again — this time in New Jersey.

The band shared a photo of the new billboard on social media. Like the first one, it's a white canvas with black writing in Comic Sans font. This one says "Hi Logan this is your billboard. We hope you like it. - Weezer," and is adorned with a jack o'lantern emoji.

"Hi Logan, we got your Halloween billboard up just in time for Christmas," the Instagram caption reads. "It’s located on Rt 30 White Horse Pk near Florence Av in Berlin, NJ."

