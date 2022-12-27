2 Texas Cities Are Among The Loneliest Cities In The Country

Do you know someone who lives alone? May you live alone. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 36 million Americans live alone. That's 29 percent of all U.S. households!

A Chamber of Commerce report revealed which cities across the country are the loneliest. The report states, "In order to find America’s “loneliest” cities, we analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000."

According to the report, Austin and Dallas are among the loneliest cities in America. Austin came in at number 25 on the list. 39.1 percent of the city's total population lives alone. Dallas landed at number 28 on the list, with 28.7 percent of the city's total population living alone.

Here are the top 30 loneliest cities in America:

Washington, D.C. St. Louis, MO Alexandria, VA Richmond, VA Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH New Orleans, LA Birmingham, AL Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD Pittsburgh, PA Rochester, NY Madison, WI Detroit, MI Toledo, OH Minneapolis, MN Fort Lauderdale, FL Akron, OH Knoxville, TN Buffalo, NY Salt Lake City, UT Seattle, WA Springfield, MO Chicago, IL Austin, TX Mobile, AL Denver, CO Dallas, TX St. Petersburg, FL Boston, MA

Check out the full report on the Chamber of Commerce website.