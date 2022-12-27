$41 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Florida: Are You A Winner?

One lucky Florida resident may become a multimillionaire before the new year, according to WFLA.

The Florida Lottery said a ticket worth $41 million was sold on Christmas Eve at a Publix located at 3015 Pine Island Road SW in Cape Coral. The winning numbers for the Christmas Eve drawing were 5, 13, 17, 20, 27, and 53. So far, the winning ticket hasn't been claimed, according to the state lottery's website.

No word on how much money this could net the winner after taxes, but it's definitely going to be a hefty sum. Check your tickets!

The next Florida Lottery drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 28. A prize of $1 million will be up for grabs!

Floridians got super lucky this year, some walking home with thousands in their pocket while others got millions of dollars. One man scored the top prize of $25 million after playing a scratch-off game. Then, there was a 58-year-old woman who claimed a $15 million lottery prize. Another lucky lady struck big while playing the Powerball, winning $10 million.