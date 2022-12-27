Ariana Grande Gifts Christmas Presents To Children In Manchester Hospitals

Ariana Grande continues to uplift the community in Manchester, England, five years after a deadly bombing at her concert.

The "Thank U Next" singer recently played Santa Claus, once again sending gifts to children spending their holidays in a hospital, per Manchester Evening News. The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity shared photos on Twitter from Christmas Day of dozens of gifts surrounding a decked-out Christmas tree with a note reading, "Thank you Ariana x," a sentiment echoed by the charity in a tweet.

"Thank you Ariana! We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande," the tweet reads. The charity added that the gifts were distributed to babies, children and teens at several hospitals around Manchester.