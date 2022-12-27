Ariana Grande Gifts Christmas Presents To Children In Manchester Hospitals
By Sarah Tate
December 27, 2022
Ariana Grande continues to uplift the community in Manchester, England, five years after a deadly bombing at her concert.
The "Thank U Next" singer recently played Santa Claus, once again sending gifts to children spending their holidays in a hospital, per Manchester Evening News. The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity shared photos on Twitter from Christmas Day of dozens of gifts surrounding a decked-out Christmas tree with a note reading, "Thank you Ariana x," a sentiment echoed by the charity in a tweet.
"Thank you Ariana! We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande," the tweet reads. The charity added that the gifts were distributed to babies, children and teens at several hospitals around Manchester.
⭐ Thank you Ariana! ⭐— RMCH Charity (@RMCHcharity) December 26, 2022
We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande 🎁
The presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at @RMCHosp, @TraffordHosp, @WythenshaweHosp and @NorthMcrGH_NHS pic.twitter.com/LAUtN60k59
Fans flooded the comments to share their gratitude for the singer, with many calling her "a sweet angel" with the "kindest soul." Another wrote, "she really has a heart made of gold, i love her so much."
This isn't the first time Grande has sent gifts to kids spending Christmas in a Manchester hospital. In 2021, she reportedly gave 1,000 presents to make sure each child got two gifts, while in 2020 she donated an Amazon voucher to every child at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.