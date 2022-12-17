Ariana Grande Made A Huge Change To Her Instagram & Fans Are Freaking Out

By Dani Medina

December 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Eagle-eyed Ariana Grande fans noticed the star removed a very important part of her Instagram bio.

On Instagram, all creators have the opportunity to add a business category to their profile. In Ari's case, she was listed as a Musician. Now, that part has been removed from her bio and the only thing you can find is the link to her R.E.M. beauty site, as seen in many posts making the rounds on social media.

One TikTok shows the change on her social media profile to the tune of SZA's "Kill Bill." The video has received over 400,000 comments and over 3 million likes. Fans in the comments were not happy about it.

"Not her Rihanna era," one user said, referring to how Rihanna took a break from music to focus on her Fenty brand.

"I rlly don't want positions to be her last album," said another. Ari previously opened up and said she won't drop a new album until she's done with Wicked. "The truth is, I have not begun an album. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department," she said back in May.

"No no no no this can't be happening," another user said.

Will Ariana Grande ever return to music? Only time will tell. 😫

Ariana Grande
