Ariana Grande Made A Huge Change To Her Instagram & Fans Are Freaking Out

Eagle-eyed Ariana Grande fans noticed the star removed a very important part of her Instagram bio.

On Instagram, all creators have the opportunity to add a business category to their profile. In Ari's case, she was listed as a Musician. Now, that part has been removed from her bio and the only thing you can find is the link to her R.E.M. beauty site, as seen in many posts making the rounds on social media.

One TikTok shows the change on her social media profile to the tune of SZA's "Kill Bill." The video has received over 400,000 comments and over 3 million likes. Fans in the comments were not happy about it.