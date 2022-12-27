This Is South Carolina's Most Iconic Sandwich

By Sarah Tate

December 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

South Carolina is known for many things — its rich history, regional cuisine and breathtaking views, to name a few — but its reputation as a foodie destination is highlighted by its delectable food, including a popular sandwich.

Using reviews and menu listings, 24/7 Wall St. searched to find the best sandwiches around the country, compiling a list of the most iconic sandwich in each state, from regional barbecue and reindeer sausage to deep-fried catfish and Elvis-approved "Fool's Gold Loaf."

So what is South Carolina's most iconic sandwich?

Fried Bologna

According to the list, fried bologna is the most iconic type of sandwich in South Carolina, with Mom and Pop's in Batesburg-Leesville earning a shoutout for its take on the classic Southern meal.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"The epitome of Southern comfort food, the fried bologna sandwich takes a simple lunch meat, warms it up on a griddle, and serves is on white bread with a smattering of mustard or mayo and yellow cheese. Although bologna originated in Italy, German immigrants are said to have brought it to America, where it gained popularity as a cheap meat during the Depression."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the list of the most iconic sandwiches across the country.

