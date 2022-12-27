This Is Tennessee's Most Iconic Sandwich

Tennessee is known for many things — its musical history, regional cuisine and breathtaking views, to name a few — but its reputation as a foodie destination is highlighted by its delectable food, including a popular sandwich.

Using reviews and menu listings, 24/7 Wall St. searched to find the best sandwiches around the country, compiling a list of the most iconic sandwich in each state, from regional barbecue and reindeer sausage to deep-fried catfish and Elvis-approved "Fool's Gold Loaf."

So what is Tennessee's most iconic sandwich?

Hot Chicken from Prince's

Nashville is as synonymous with hot chicken now as it is country music as hot chicken has grown in popularity around the country. Plenty of restaurants around Tennessee serve the spicy dish, but you'd be hard pressed to find a better hot chicken sandwich than the one at Prince's Hot Chicken Shack, the home of the OG hot chicken.

Prince's has multiple locations around Nashville. Find your nearest location at the website.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Debuted at Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville, the hot chicken sandwich is a hot-and-spicy delight. The chicken is breaded and fried, but what makes it special is the sweet and hot sauce that coats the meat. Today, Nashville holds city-wide competitions for the best hot chicken sandwich."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the list of the most iconic sandwiches across the country.