This Texas Shop Has The Best Pumpkin Pie In The Entire World

Winter may be here but pumpkin pie season is still in full swing! There are plenty of places across the country that offer delicious pumpkin pie, but only one can be the best.

A recent report from Taste Atlas shows which spot has the world's best pumpkin pie and it's in Dallas! The website states, "Pumpkin pie remains a North American favorite, not only for Thanksgiving, but also during the festive times such as Halloween and Christmas."

According to the report, the best pumpkin pie in the entire world can be found at Emporium Pies in Dallas. The pie shop was recommended by Food Network and 36 other food critics.

Here are the top 10 places in the world with the best pumpkin pie:

Emporium Pies - Dallas, TX, USA Baked - New York, NY, USA Michele's Pies - Norwalk, CT, USA Huber's Café - Portland, OR, USA Tartine Bakery - San Francisco, CA, USA Ted's Bakery, Haleiwa, HI, USA The Upper Crust, Overland Park, KS, USA Pie Oh My! - Maplewood, MO, USA Dangerously Delicious Pies - Washington, D.C., USA Just Pies - Westerville, OH, USA

Check out the full list of the world's best places to get pumpkin pie on Taste Atlas' website.