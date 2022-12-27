This Texas Shop Has The Best Pumpkin Pie In The Entire World
By Ginny Reese
December 27, 2022
Winter may be here but pumpkin pie season is still in full swing! There are plenty of places across the country that offer delicious pumpkin pie, but only one can be the best.
A recent report from Taste Atlas shows which spot has the world's best pumpkin pie and it's in Dallas! The website states, "Pumpkin pie remains a North American favorite, not only for Thanksgiving, but also during the festive times such as Halloween and Christmas."
According to the report, the best pumpkin pie in the entire world can be found at Emporium Pies in Dallas. The pie shop was recommended by Food Network and 36 other food critics.
Here are the top 10 places in the world with the best pumpkin pie:
- Emporium Pies - Dallas, TX, USA
- Baked - New York, NY, USA
- Michele's Pies - Norwalk, CT, USA
- Huber's Café - Portland, OR, USA
- Tartine Bakery - San Francisco, CA, USA
- Ted's Bakery, Haleiwa, HI, USA
- The Upper Crust, Overland Park, KS, USA
- Pie Oh My! - Maplewood, MO, USA
- Dangerously Delicious Pies - Washington, D.C., USA
- Just Pies - Westerville, OH, USA
Check out the full list of the world's best places to get pumpkin pie on Taste Atlas' website.