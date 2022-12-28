Florida Man's $50 Lottery Ticket Becomes $1 Million Prize

Right before the new year, a Florida man took home a huge check after purchasing a $50 scratch-off ticket, WFLA reports.

The Florida Lottery said 55-year-old Cesar Marquez, of Dania Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He decided to receive his money as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The lucky winner bought the winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 90 Northwest 167th Street in Miami, according to lottery officials. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

500X THE CASH features a top prize of $25 million -- the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said. The $50 game has plenty of $1 million prizes, and the odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. The game has made plenty of Floridians thousands of dollars richer and even millionaires before.

Marquez may not be the only one winning big in the Sunshine State. In fact, a lottery ticket worth $41 million was recently sold in Florida. It hasn't been claimed yet.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to a whopping $640 million after nobody won the drawing on Tuesday, December 27. The next drawing is on Friday.