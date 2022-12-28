Metallica Release Footage Of Unreleased Acoustic Thin Lizzy Cover

By Logan DeLoye

December 28, 2022

Metallica Presents: "The Helping Hands Concert"
Photo: Getty Images

Metallica recently put on a benefit concert in Los Angeles where they debuted an acoustic cover as a tribute to late Thin Lizzy band member Phil Lynott. According to Louder Sound, Metallica frontman James Hetfield performed a cover of Thin Lizzy's "Borderline" on stage at the Helping Hands Concert & Auction on December 16th. The band took to Instagram to announce the exclusive release.

"#HelpingHands2022 with the latest audio addition to our Live Metallica collection! The show is available for purchase on CD and digital download or to stream now. Proceeds benefit @allwithinmyhandsfoundation and the charitable causes supported by the Foundation," the post read.

The All Within My Hands Foundation was set up by Metallica to aid those fighting against hunger, support those looking to further workforce education, and to provide financial assistance to "other critical local services."

During the concert, Hetfield spoke of his relation to Lynott's lyrics in "Borderline," amid his recent divorce.

“Thank, you Phil Lynott, for writing that song about my life,” Hetfield, shared with the audience. “That’s how it happens, man.” Louder Sound mentioned that the concert was composed of a few more covers including Thin Lizzy's "Whiskey In The Jar" and UFO’s, "It’s Killing Me," among two of Metallica's own hit singles.

