This Is Colorado's Best Nachos

The best thing about nachos is how many ingredients you can stack on them. From basics like tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese to guacamole and meats, there are plenty of ways to spice up a helping of tortilla chips.

If you're craving some crunchy goodness, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website found the best nachos in every state after hearing feedback and reviews from both locals and tourists.

Colorado's best plate of nachos is served at El Camino Community Tavern! Here's why it was chosen:

"When in Denver, getting the Green Chile Nachos at El Camino Community Tavern is a must. Made with thick-cut chips smothered with green chili and topped with black beans, melted cheese, crema, pickled jalapeños, pico, and cilantro, you can also add carnitas, chicken, chorizo, tempeh, steak, or shrimp.

"'The Green Chili Nachos were bomb. Great food, service, decor, and vibe,' wrote one reviewer, while others described the nachos as 'on point' and praised the 'light and airy' homemade chips."