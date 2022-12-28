This Is Florida's Best Nachos

The best thing about nachos is how many ingredients you can stack on them. From basics like tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese to guacamole and meats, there are plenty of ways to spice up a helping of tortilla chips.

If you're craving some crunchy goodness, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website found the best nachos in every state after hearing feedback and reviews from both locals and tourists.

Florida's best plate of nachos is served at Sweet Liberty! Here's why it was chosen:

"Sweet Liberty may be best known for its wide array of unique cocktails, but we all know not to drink on an empty stomach and the Vegetarian Cauliflower Nachos are a huge hit. Made with blended cheese, sauteed cauliflower, avocado crema, radishes, pickled jalapeno, and pomegranate seeds, you don't need to be a vegetarian to love these nachos (although there is an option to add grilled chicken).

"'Recommendation: Nachos. They put cauliflower AND pomegranate seeds in them and it's just amazing,' wrote a reviewer. 'Also total unrelated side note that the cheese was hot (which isn't the case at most restaurants I order nachos at)!' Another said they 'still dream of these [cauliflower nachos].'"