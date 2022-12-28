This Is Wisconsin's Most Popular Netflix Show Of 2022

What was the best show that you watched on Netflix this year? A few new titles were featured in 2022 amongst a handful of popular series' continued from the previous year. Netflix allows you to search a title based on your preferred genres, and also lists the top 10 most popular movies and series' across the country. The streaming app presents many options to its customers, but one in particular was searched for in Wisconsin more than any other show.

According to a list compiled by bookies.com, the most-searched Netflix show in all of Wisconsin this year was The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Bookies.com described this show to follow "the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his spree of heinous murders in 1980s Wisconsin." Many other states had this title as their number one Netflix show of 2022.

Here is what bookies.com had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular Netflix title in each state:

"To get this dataset, we utilized Google Trends to identify the most searched for Netflix shows in each state. We filtered by the term 'Netflix', by state, and by timeframe (2022), to get a picture of the most popular shows."

For more information regarding the most popular Netflix shows around the country visit bookies.com.