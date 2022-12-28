Usher 'Feels A Bit Lost' After His Grandmother Passed Away: 'I Love U More'

By Tony M. Centeno

December 28, 2022

Usher
Photo: Getty Images

Usher is mourning the matriarch of his family after his grandmother passed away on Christmas Eve.

In a heartbreaking post he uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, December 27, the seasoned singer revealed that it's taken him a few days to process the loss of his grandma Ernestine "Tina" Carter. Usher explained that he feels "a bit lost right now" following her death since she was such a "prayer warrior" for him. He also said that he's trying to remain strong not just for himself but for others who relied on her "daily devotion to help those in need."

"Her belief was that GOD always has a plan...I'm trying to understand that right now," Usher wrote. "The other half of me continues to break silently. We were just laughing days ago ... I really thought we had more time."

When I was lost, she was always there when I called on her, no matter the hour or how long it took," he continued. "When I needed the perfect Bible verse to suit the reality of what I was facing at the time...she's provided it. GOD answered her prayers...and now I know he has called her home. I just wasn't ready."

Carter also had her own Instagram page and dedicated several posts to her grandson. In fact, her final post was a video of Usher during one of his recent shows. He asked fans to pray for Carter while she was going through a tough time, and she truly appreciated it.

"Her last words to me were, 'There's a time for everything son ...there's a time to laugh, a time to cry...there's a time to live and a time to die,'" Usher wrote in his post. "I need you right now more than ever Grandma. Just to hear u one more time. Missin u. I celebrate u and your life!!"

Rest in peace Ernestine Carter.

