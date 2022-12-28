Usher 'Feels A Bit Lost' After His Grandmother Passed Away: 'I Love U More'

"Her belief was that GOD always has a plan...I'm trying to understand that right now," Usher wrote. "The other half of me continues to break silently. We were just laughing days ago ... I really thought we had more time."



When I was lost, she was always there when I called on her, no matter the hour or how long it took," he continued. "When I needed the perfect Bible verse to suit the reality of what I was facing at the time...she's provided it. GOD answered her prayers...and now I know he has called her home. I just wasn't ready."



Carter also had her own Instagram page and dedicated several posts to her grandson. In fact, her final post was a video of Usher during one of his recent shows. He asked fans to pray for Carter while she was going through a tough time, and she truly appreciated it.