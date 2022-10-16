Usher Surprised By Chris Brown & More At 44th Birthday Bash

Usher got a big surprise for his 44th birthday this weekend. According to TMZ, the hitmaker was surprised by Chris Brown, Jermaine Dupri, and Anita Baker during his show in Las Vegas.

The singer is currently making his way through the dates on his My Way The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM. During his performance on Friday night (October 14th), Usher was surprised by performances from Brown and Dupri. He also got a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" sung to him by the legendary Anita Baker.

"The icon Anita Baker!" Usher wrote on Instagram the following day. "My favorite auntie, thank you for this surprise bday moment. You got me!" Usher also had a special moment onstage with Brown telling him, "you are a legend." The singer also posted footage from the show on his Instagram.