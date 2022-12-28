Video Shows Massive 200-Car Pileup Caused By Fog

One person has died in relation to a massive pile up involving more than 200 vehicles caused by heavy fog in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, CCTV state broadcaster reported via Reuters.

Videos and photos shared online show the vehicles crumpled and piled on the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge, including one vehicle that was jack-knifed in the middle of the wreckage.

"This is too scary. Full of people here, I don't think we can get off the bridge," one person can be heard saying in a video clip shared by CCTV via Reuters.

Numerous injured victims were trapped inside their vehicles after the crash took place. The local fire department sent 11 fire trucks and 66 first responders to the scene, according to CCTV via Reuters.