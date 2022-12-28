Washington State Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.

When looking for the perfect town or city to live in, you also have to consider the neighborhood. Whether you're supporting a family, retiring, or living by yourself, many things must be taken into account when selecting one. This includes safety, entertainment, commute, and much more.

To help make your decision, Niche found America's best neighborhoods. This updated list is based on their "Best Places to Live" round-up for 2022 and filtered based on city neighborhoods.

According to the website, one neighborhood in Washington state broke into the Top 10: Sammamish Valley! Located in Redmond, this place got an overall A+ rating on Niche. It also scored high in public schools, family-friendliness, outdoor activities, health and fitness, and much more.

Here are the Top 10 best neighborhoods to live in the U.S.:

City Center (Santa Monica, CA) Cottonwood Creek South (Richardson, TX) Hyde Park (Tampa, FL) Harbour Island (Tampa, FL) Radnor/Fort Myer Heights (Arlington, VA) Ocean Park (Santa Monica, CA) University South (Palo Alto, CA) Park Lake/Highland (Orlando, FL) Mid-City (Santa Monica, CA) Sammamish Valley (Redmond, WA)

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Niche's website.