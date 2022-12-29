2 Washington Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants For 2022
By Zuri Anderson
December 29, 2022
2022 is ending and leaving behind a slew of brand-new and exciting restaurants in its wake. This was the year everything began to rebound from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, and the food scene was no different. Hundreds of new restaurants with deep stories, unique concepts, and most importantly, jaw-droppingly delicious food made their debut.
Just in time for this major comeback, Esquire released their 40th edition of the "Best New Restaurants in America." For their 2022 list, four editors ate and drank their way across the country to finalize their 40 picks.
Two restaurants in Washington state made the cut, and the first one mentioned is what they called the "Essence of the Pacific Northwest," Seabird! You'll have to take a ferry from Seattle to Bainbridge Island to visit this restaurant, but editors say the trip is very much worth it:
"Creamy uni French toast, halibut ceviche with zippy leche de tigre and jalapeño crema, and sablefish in a delicate almond broth fortified with spicy salsa macha are just some of the reasons you’re here. But you would be remiss to miss the vegetables—they’re just as compelling as their oceanic counterparts. The roasted salsify slathered in a brown butter sauce and served with a rich, runny duck egg and roast carrot fricassee will make you think of vegetables in a whole new way."
The next one is what editors described as having "simple ingredients in technicolor," TOMO! Located in Seattle's White Center, this restaurant establishes a high-energy vibe full of music and perfect lighting. Here's what you can look forward to from James Beard Award-winning Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams' menu:
"Beef tartare tostadas topped spicy mustard green chiffonade and with ikura that explode in your mouth. Glazed lamb leg in a delicate yet powerful onion broth. Root-beer flavored kakigori the size of your head topped with punchy ling hi mui cream and decorated with plum pieces—it’s a necessary supplement and a refreshing finish to your meal."
If you want to add more restaurants to your bucket list, check out Esquire's full list of exciting, brand-new restaurants.