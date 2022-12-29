2 Washington Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants For 2022

2022 is ending and leaving behind a slew of brand-new and exciting restaurants in its wake. This was the year everything began to rebound from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, and the food scene was no different. Hundreds of new restaurants with deep stories, unique concepts, and most importantly, jaw-droppingly delicious food made their debut.

Just in time for this major comeback, Esquire released their 40th edition of the "Best New Restaurants in America." For their 2022 list, four editors ate and drank their way across the country to finalize their 40 picks.

Two restaurants in Washington state made the cut, and the first one mentioned is what they called the "Essence of the Pacific Northwest," Seabird! You'll have to take a ferry from Seattle to Bainbridge Island to visit this restaurant, but editors say the trip is very much worth it:

"Creamy uni French toast, halibut ceviche with zippy leche de tigre and jalapeño crema, and sablefish in a delicate almond broth fortified with spicy salsa macha are just some of the reasons you’re here. But you would be remiss to miss the vegetables—they’re just as compelling as their oceanic counterparts. The roasted salsify slathered in a brown butter sauce and served with a rich, runny duck egg and roast carrot fricassee will make you think of vegetables in a whole new way."