Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America

By Ginny Reese

December 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When deciding where you want to live, what do you consider? Maybe it's the cost of living, the public school system, or even local amenities.

Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America. The website states, "Explore the best neighborhoods to live in the U.S. based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources."

Three neighborhoods in Arizona landed in the top 100.

Broadmoor- Broadway in Tucson landed at number 57 on the list, followed by Highland Vista Cinco Via in Tucson at number 60.

Here are the top 10 neighborhoods to live in America, according to Niche:

  1. City Center- Santa Monica, CA
  2. Cottonwood Creek South- Richardson, TX
  3. Hyde Park/ Spanish Creek- Tampa, FL
  4. Harbour Island- Tampa, FL
  5. Radnor/ Fort Myer Heights- Arlington, VA
  6. Ocean Park- Santa Monica, CA
  7. University South- Palo Alto, CA
  8. Park Lake/ Highland- Orlando, FL
  9. Mid-City- Santa Monica, CA
  10. Sammamish Valley- Redmond, WA

Check out the full list of the best neighborhoods to live in America on Niche's website.

