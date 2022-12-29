Coolio's 10 Kids May Become Beneficiaries After Rapper Died Without Will

The estate of the Grammy award-winning artist, who's best known for songs like "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," is reportedly valued at more than $300,000. The majority of his assets consist of “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”



Coolio was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend's home in Los Angeles. Once paramedics arrived, they spent 45 minutes trying to revive the artist before they ultimately pronounced him dead. Not long after his death, Coolio's eldest son Artis Ivey III revealed that his father died on his birthday.



“It was a complete shock," Artis III told The Sun. "At the same time, you know, our father always prepared us for things that might happen. My father was a very spiritual person. He didn’t fear death at all. It was another step to paradise. He had his own set of beliefs. He believed in a higher power and he believed in himself."



Although a true cause of death has not been released, his former longtime manager Jarez Posey said cardiac arrest may have led to his demise.

