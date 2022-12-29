Photo Of Woman Sitting Next To Serial Killer On Plane Goes Viral

By Jason Hall

December 29, 2022

Tray Table on an Airplane
Photo: Getty Images

A photo of a woman sitting next to a convicted serial killer has gone viral.

Charles Sobhraj, known as 'The Serpent' for his role in the deaths of nearly two dozen tourists in Asia during the 1970s, was ordered by the Supreme Court of Nepal to be released from prison on December 21 because of his old age.

On Sunday (December 25), journalist Jairaj Singh shared a photo of Sobhraj sitting next to a woman on an airplane who appears to have visible concern over his presence during Singh's flight back to France.

"That awkward moment when you realise you’re sitting next to a serial killer who claimed at least 30 lives," Singh tweeted.

The tweet has more than nearly 662,000 views, 489 retweets, 43 quote tweets and 5,741 likes as of Thursday (December 29) afternoon.

Sobhraj, also known as 'the Bikini Killer' and 'Splitting Killer,' is believed to have murdered at least 20 Western tourists in South and Southeast Asia during the 1970s.

Sobhraj was initially convicted and jailed in India from 1976 to 1997 before initially returning to France upon his release.

He later went to Nepal in 2003, where he was arrested and given a life sentence in 2004 that he served until his recent release.

