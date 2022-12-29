Photo Of Woman Sitting Next To Serial Killer On Plane Goes Viral

A photo of a woman sitting next to a convicted serial killer has gone viral.

Charles Sobhraj, known as 'The Serpent' for his role in the deaths of nearly two dozen tourists in Asia during the 1970s, was ordered by the Supreme Court of Nepal to be released from prison on December 21 because of his old age.

On Sunday (December 25), journalist Jairaj Singh shared a photo of Sobhraj sitting next to a woman on an airplane who appears to have visible concern over his presence during Singh's flight back to France.

"That awkward moment when you realise you’re sitting next to a serial killer who claimed at least 30 lives," Singh tweeted.