'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas

On December 23rd, people spotted what appeared to be a UFO hovering above the Las Vegas strip. But according to 8 News Now, the sight was likely a rare weather phenomenon that isn't usually seen in the Las Vegas valley.

Workers posted a video in the early morning hours of several lights hanging out in the clouds just above the Saphire Gentleman's Club on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. The video shows some stationary red and white lights in the clouds with four spotlights moving around them.

You can hear people in the background of the video speculating what the lights could be. One person can be heard saying, "Honestly this is really strange. I mean we're here every night I've never seen anything like this."

Check out the chilling video of the lights at the link below: