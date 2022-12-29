Seventh YSL Member Takes Plea Deal Ahead of Young Thug's RICO Trial

By Tony M. Centeno

December 29, 2022

Young Thug
Photo: Getty Images

Another member of Young Thug's YSL crew has accepted a plea deal that differs from the rest.

According to a report Law&Crimes published on Wednesday, December 28, Young Thug's co-defendant Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of his plea, Sledge has agreed to testify in all trials that stem from the lengthy indictment against YSL and will not be allowed to use his Fifth Amendment rights. In exchange, prosecutors plan to recommend 15 years of probation and will drop his firearm charge.

Sledge has reportedly been a member of YSL, known as Young Stoner Life to some and Young Slime Life to authorities, since 2012. Prosecutors believe Sledge threatened rival gang member, was involved in a drive-by shooting and allegedly has knowledge that at least one YSL member killed Donovan Thomas Jr. in the name of the gang. They also allege that Sledge and other YSL members received money from Thug so that they can maintain a low profile.

Young Thug's co-defendant is the seventh man to accept a plea deal ahead of Young Thug's racketeering trial in January. The rapper's brother Quantavious “Unfoonk” Grier, Martinez “Lil Duke” Arnold, Wunnie “Slimelife Shawty” Lee, Antonio “Obama” Sumlin, and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy have also entered a plea, however, they have the right to plead the Fifth Amendment in any future testimony. Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, was the first to enter an Alford Plea in order to secure his release from jail. In his first statement as a free man, Gunna asserted that he did not snitch on Thug and doesn't plan on doing so.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said.

Young Thug's trial is set to begin on January 9, 2023. See more videos from Sledge's hearing below.

