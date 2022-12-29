Seventh YSL Member Takes Plea Deal Ahead of Young Thug's RICO Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
December 29, 2022
Another member of Young Thug's YSL crew has accepted a plea deal that differs from the rest.
According to a report Law&Crimes published on Wednesday, December 28, Young Thug's co-defendant Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of his plea, Sledge has agreed to testify in all trials that stem from the lengthy indictment against YSL and will not be allowed to use his Fifth Amendment rights. In exchange, prosecutors plan to recommend 15 years of probation and will drop his firearm charge.
BREAKING: More details of #YoungThug co-defendant Antonio Sledge's plea deal "..after the murder of Donovan Thomas Jr..YSL associates gathered at the home of Jeffery Williams aka #YoungThug who gave them case money to lay low." 4/4 WATCH: pic.twitter.com/RGtbvqxxij— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 28, 2022
Sledge has reportedly been a member of YSL, known as Young Stoner Life to some and Young Slime Life to authorities, since 2012. Prosecutors believe Sledge threatened rival gang member, was involved in a drive-by shooting and allegedly has knowledge that at least one YSL member killed Donovan Thomas Jr. in the name of the gang. They also allege that Sledge and other YSL members received money from Thug so that they can maintain a low profile.
Young Thug's co-defendant is the seventh man to accept a plea deal ahead of Young Thug's racketeering trial in January. The rapper's brother Quantavious “Unfoonk” Grier, Martinez “Lil Duke” Arnold, Wunnie “Slimelife Shawty” Lee, Antonio “Obama” Sumlin, and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy have also entered a plea, however, they have the right to plead the Fifth Amendment in any future testimony. Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, was the first to enter an Alford Plea in order to secure his release from jail. In his first statement as a free man, Gunna asserted that he did not snitch on Thug and doesn't plan on doing so.
"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said.
Young Thug's trial is set to begin on January 9, 2023. See more videos from Sledge's hearing below.
NEW: ANOTHER PLEA DEAL in #YoungThug case. Co-defendant Antonio Sledge aka Mounk Tounk pleads guilty to 1 count of Conspiracy to violate Racketeering Act and 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/Rqsyl05O7h— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 28, 2022
Plea details: Sledge must testify truthfully at #YoungThug trial & gives up the right to take the 5th. If he abides by all provisions the state is recommending 15 years probation on the racketeering charge & will nolle pros (basically drop the charge) poss. firearm charge. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/9iSSpuaVmq— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 28, 2022