TakeOff's Alleged Shooter Denied Additional Bond Reduction

“Although we respect Judge Hill as well as his decision today, we disagree with it. And to be honest, we are very surprised by it,” Quinones said on Wednesday after the bond hearing.



The judge previously laid out a series of requirements that include finding a bail bond company that would provide immediate notifications of all GPS violations. Quinones said they complied but her request was denied anyways.



“We complied with every requirement that the judge asked of us, only to be told today that it will not be lowered," Quinones said. "So yes, we are very disappointed, we disagree and we are surprised."



Prosecutors in Clark's case also opposed the bail reduction. Despite claims that Clark doesn't make enough money to foot the bill for his release, his Instagram account suggests otherwise. Photos obtained by the District Attorney's Office show Clark holding wads of cash. Clark also had plenty of cash on him on the day he was arrested.



Judge Hill may have ruled against Clark but he also gave him an opportunity to file for an appeal. The decision comes not long after Quinones got the judge to cut Clark's previous $2 million bail in half. Initially, Quinones asked for the bond be reduced to $100,000. The judge declined that request but decided to bring it down to $1 million.



Clark has been charged with the murder of TakeOff, who was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston last month.