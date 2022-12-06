“He wasn’t trying to go anywhere,” Quinones said.



Clark remained silent during Monday's hearing as he sat in the courtroom while handcuffed and dressed in an orange jail outfit. Quinones said that her client felt "nervous and concerned" because "he's being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of, so how would anyone do in that type of circumstance?” During a hearing last week, Clark's bond was set at $2 million after the court considered him a flight risk.



Clark was arrested and charged last week with the murder of TakeOff, who was born Kirsnick Khari Ball. The suspect was reportedly caught on camera firing a gun with a win bottle in his hand outside of a bowling alley in Downtown Houston. Clark, who works as a DJ, was there on the night of the shooting along with Cameron Joshua, a second suspect who was also arrested in connection with the shooting. However, Clark didn't provide any details about the shooting upon his arrest. When asked if Clark actually knew the deceased victim, Quinones replied, "we really don’t want to go into the facts at this point.”



TakeOff was laid to rest on November 11 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He was eulogized by Quavo, Offset, his Quality Control family and others.