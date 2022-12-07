TakeOff's Murder Suspect Requests Funds To Help Build His Defense

Clark said that he's already found someone who will do the job for a reduced rate of $85 an hour. Now it's up to the judge to decide. The Houston DJ is facing a murder charge after police reportedly obtained footage that shows Clark firing a gun with a wine bottle in his hand. He's currently being held on on a $2 million bond.



If he does happen to make bail, Clark will be placed on house arrest and prohibited from smoking weed or using any other controlled substance without a prescription. He would also have to refrain from speaking to TakeOff's family, J. Prince Jr. and boxer Shakur Stevenson. The latter two were at the scene of the crime when the Migos rapper was shot.



Following the tragic shooting, J Prince issued a statement about TakeOff's death and asserted that it "shouldn't have happened" especially in his city. He also said that he refuses to shield anyone who was involved regardless of their ties to him and his family.

