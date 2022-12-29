Teen Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause Of Death Revealed

By Jason Hall

December 29, 2022

Photo: @tylermsanders/Instagram

Teen actor Tyler Sanders' death has been ruled as accident caused by fentanyl, according to his Los Angeles County Medical Examiner autopsy report obtained by TMZ on Thursday (December 29).

Sanders, 18, who starred in the television shows 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead, was found dead inside his Los Angeles home on June 16.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told TMZ that the actor had a history of drug use and confirmed that police located a plastic straw and white powder in the room where Sanders' body was located.

Sanders told a friend that he was using fentanyl in text messages sent on the night before his death, the medical examiner wrote in the autopsy report, according to TMZ.

Sanders didn't respond to calls made by the friend following the text confirming his use of fentanyl, the report states.

The coroner also confirmed that Sanders had no known medical issues but had used several drugs in the past including heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax, according to TMZ.

Sanders was reported to be found unresponsive in bed when officers arrived at the scene of his home, where he lived alone and illegal drugs were discovered inside a bathroom.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.