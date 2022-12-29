This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich

Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich.

24/7 Wall St. consulted many news sites, including Insider, Thirllist, and Delish, to determine each state's most iconic sandwich. According to the website, Colorado's most popular sandwich is Fool's Gold Loaf! Here's why writers chose this sandwich:

"On a visit to Denver in 1976, Elvis Presley reportedly loved the Fool’s Gold Loaf served at the Colorado Mining Company. And why not? The 'sandwich' is made from a hollowed out loaf of bread stuffed with peanut butter, grape jam, and bacon strips, all baked for 15 minutes to give it a golden brown hue."

Colorado Mining Company is no longer around, and its spiritual successor, Nick's Cafe, closed earlier this year. However, there are plenty of cookbooks and recipes replicating this historic dish.

