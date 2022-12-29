This Is The Best Pancake House In Arizona

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast. You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients like chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state. The website states, "A stack of warm, syrup-soaked pancakes is always a welcome sight. The pancakes at these top-rated places, however, take things to new heights of deliciousness. We’ve scoured the US to find the best pancake house – or diner or café with a reputation for great griddlecakes or crêpes – in every state and DC."

According to the list, the best pancake house in Arizona is Matt's Big Breakfast in Phoenix. The website explains what sets this pancake house above the rest:

"Some of the lightest and fluffiest pancakes in Arizona are served at Matt’s Big Breakfast in Phoenix. Their no-frills griddlecakes are mixed by hand, day in and day out, and the results are magic. There’s no need for fancy toppings or to smother them with fruit. They come with or without blueberries in the batter and are served with creamy, sweetened butter and Vermont maple syrup, letting their fluffy perfection speak for itself."

