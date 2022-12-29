This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas

By Ginny Reese

December 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast. You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients like chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state. The website states, "A stack of warm, syrup-soaked pancakes is always a welcome sight. The pancakes at these top-rated places, however, take things to new heights of deliciousness. We’ve scoured the US to find the best pancake house – or diner or café with a reputation for great griddlecakes or crêpes – in every state and DC."

According to the list, the best pancake house in Texas is Kerbey Lane Cafe in Austin. The website explains what sets this pancake house above the rest:

"Kerbey Lane Cafe is the place for brunch in Austin, and thankfully there are nine locations to choose from in and around the city (they also have a café in San Marcos). Pancakes are the signature dish and they’ve been made to the same recipe since the café opened its doors in 1980. Diners can choose from classic buttermilk, gingerbread and apple, blueberry or cinnamon swirl. The best thing about them is how big and fabulously fluffy they are – just perfect."

Check out the full list of each states's best pancake house on LoveFOOD's website.

