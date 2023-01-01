Foo Fighters Confirm If They'll Continue As A Band Without Taylor Hawkins

After months of speculation, Foo Fighters have confirmed they'll continue as a band without Taylor Hawkins. They shared the news in a lengthy end-of-year message to fans on social media.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” they wrote. “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward," the Foos admitted. “We know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Hawkins died unexpectedly in March at the age of 50. In September, the drummer's bandmates hosted two heartfelt tribute concerts to honor his life: one in LA and one in London.

See the Foos' statement below.