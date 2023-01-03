Fall Out Boy Give Fans Update On When To Expect New Music

Fall Out Boy have been spending the past couple months cryptically hinting at their eighth studio album, using unconventional marketing methods like taking out ads in the newspaper and mailing postcards to fans. Now, the band's taking a slightly more straightforward approach by sending a new year email update to those on their mailing list. However, they're still using pretty mysterious language.

"The Slow and steady press of thumbs to tiny glass. The phantom light of the year slipping away. The pull of stuck Christmas traffic twisting red and white like candy canes down the 405. (Bi polar vortex and all)," the message begins. "You’d never know you were in the great thing, the perfect moment awash around you. You never think you’d look back and be nostalgic for right now – For car rides that never seemed to end, the way the world used to look in 90s newscasts, or cloroxing your groceries before you bring them in from the garage….To all the animals you see in the clouds and faces you memorized in tiled of the shower in your childhood home – the pareidolia-n prince."

"Maybe we were never supposed to feel so much. Maybe we were never supposed to dream so much. But we did anyway," it continues. "Placing items in my cart and continuing shopping – but emotionally. You start to wonder if have more good road behind you than ahead. Shake it off. Eyelashes frozen almost reborn again in the cold mountain air. Buzzed off of the alpenglow. Sometimes I feel like a detective working a bad beat for too many years, chasing old leads – not ready to quit but unable to solve the case – just hoping I get more than a gold watch on my retirement day."

"Other times, I think What’s the point of any of it? Crashing into another year 0 is tomorrow a blank slate or a new puzzle solved with yesterday's mistakes," the email adds before ending with a more straightforward note. "Here we are finishing another spin around the sun, a cosmic twirl. Still trying to get free of everything we’re supposed to be. But Before the champagnes gone warm and flat, Glitter to dust, squinted eyes at the new year sun: Let’s prime the engine and take it out for another magic trip. We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room can’t wait to share them with you."

The email concludes with a very exciting update: "PS (thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year).”



Though still cryptic, fans can now rest assured that new FOB music is indeed coming this year.