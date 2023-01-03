Tomlin On Pittsburgh Native Damar Hamlin: 'It's A Really Personal Thing'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared a touching statement while addressing the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Buffalo's since-postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday (January 2) night.

Tomlin, who has coached the Steelers since 2007, said he knew Hamlin, a Pittsburgh native and former University of Pittsburgh standout, since the 24-year-old was roughly 12 years old.

"It's a really personal thing for me," Tomlin said during his press conference on Tuesday via CBS Sports. "Just got a lot of love and respect for him as a human being.

"His commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he's doing right now, which is playing in the NFL. To watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization, it's just an honor to get to know young people like that.

"Had an opportunity to express that to him whenever I see him. We've played Buffalo each of the last two seasons, and he and I get to have a moment. It's just cool to not only appreciate these guys in terms of where they are now, but to know them since they were younger people and to watch their maturation, their development, to watch them earn what they were chasing, it's just really a cool thing. He's an example of that.

"I've got a lot of love for that young man. We lift him and that organization up in prayer."