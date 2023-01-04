Crew Worker Was 'Ingested Into The Engine' Before Flight Took Off To Texas

By Dani Medina

January 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

An airport crew worker died in an "industrial accident" over the weekend after they were "ingested into the engine" of a plane at the gate.

The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died around 3 p.m. Saturday (December 31) at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, WFAA reports. The Envoy Air flight was scheduled to fly to Dallas/Fort Worth that afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was parked at the gate with its parking brake set. The incident caused all inbound and outbound flights to Montgomery Regional Airport to be grounded for over four hours. Normal operations resumed around 8:30 p.m.

"We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Wade Davis said in a statement. American Airlines issued the following statement about the incident:

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member of Piedmont Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM). Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."
