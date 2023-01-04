Miley Cyrus helped fans ring in 2023 with her godmother Dolly Parton during Miley's New Year's Eve Party but she didn't stop there. During the show, Miley revealed that she would be releasing a new single called "Flowers" in January.

Now that fans have had some time to pour over every second of the teasers Miley shared of the music video, some think that one of Miley's subtle movements is meant to be a dig at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

One fan on Twitter (@OCHannahMontana) dug up a 2019 red-carpet interview of the former couple which shows Miley having fun and jokingly bending over to dance on her then-husband. Liam didn't seem too happy and immediately told her to cut it out.