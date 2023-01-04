Fans Think Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Music Video Calls Out Liam Hemsworth
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 4, 2023
Miley Cyrus helped fans ring in 2023 with her godmother Dolly Parton during Miley's New Year's Eve Party but she didn't stop there. During the show, Miley revealed that she would be releasing a new single called "Flowers" in January.
Now that fans have had some time to pour over every second of the teasers Miley shared of the music video, some think that one of Miley's subtle movements is meant to be a dig at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
One fan on Twitter (@OCHannahMontana) dug up a 2019 red-carpet interview of the former couple which shows Miley having fun and jokingly bending over to dance on her then-husband. Liam didn't seem too happy and immediately told her to cut it out.
WAIT A MINUTE pic.twitter.com/YA76DVsz7T— out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) January 4, 2023
The tweet put that short clip next to Miley's recent teaser which shows her dancing in a similar way. It may be super subtle but many fans are convinced it's a sign Miley's new song is directly calling out her short-lived relationship with Liam. In addition, fans noticed that the song will be released on January 13th, which happens to be Liam's birthday.
Fans took to the comments to discuss their relationship. "I honestly have no idea what she was even doing with him. I’m not saying he’s a bad person or any of that; but DAMN he failed the vibe checks so hard," one fan wrote. "Lmao did he not realize who he was dating that’s like dating a comedian and being mad he’s cracking jokes," another fan wrote in response to Liam's reaction to Miley's behavior.