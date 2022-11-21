Miley Cyrus Has New Music With 'Bangerz' Producer Coming Soon
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 21, 2022
Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Bangerz producer again and new music is on the way. Mike WiLL Made-It took to his Instagram Story to share a series of photos posted by hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd that shows them with Miley, Mike, and other collaborators in the studio together. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" Rae wrote in the caption.
In Mike's re-post, which was screenshotted and shared by Pop Crave, he added his own caption that simply read, "2023," which suggested that fans will have new Miley music in the new year.
Miley was featured on Mike's track "23" along with Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J back in 2013. Mike also produced her infamous fourth studio album Bangerz album as well as six tracks on 2015's Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz.
Mike also wrote Miley's 2013 hit "We Can't Stop." During a Red Bull Academy interview, the producer revealed, "Every time I would play “We Can’t Stop,” I always would say, “This the new ‘Party In The USA.’ This the new ‘Party In The USA,’” not even really knowing that “Party In The USA” was Miley [Cyrus’s] song. I knew “Party In The USA,” but I didn’t know the artist or whatever. One of my homegirls was like, “You always say that. Why don’t you get it to Miley Cyrus?” I was like, 'Man, you right.'"
The "Party In The USA" singer's most recent album Plastic Hearts was released in November 2020 and saw Miley slip into a glam rock persona with an aesthetic that's best described as a blend of Blondie's Debbie Harry and Joan Jett. The latter was featured on the album for the track "Bad Karma" and Miley covered the former's breakout hit "Heart of Glass" to critical acclaim. She also worked with Billy Idol for the track "Night Crawling" and Stevie Nicks for a remix of her lead single "Midnight Sky."