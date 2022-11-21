Miley Cyrus Has New Music With 'Bangerz' Producer Coming Soon

Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Bangerz producer again and new music is on the way. Mike WiLL Made-It took to his Instagram Story to share a series of photos posted by hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd that shows them with Miley, Mike, and other collaborators in the studio together. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" Rae wrote in the caption.

In Mike's re-post, which was screenshotted and shared by Pop Crave, he added his own caption that simply read, "2023," which suggested that fans will have new Miley music in the new year.