Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Made Dolly Parton 'Clutch Her Pearls'

Miley Cyrus revealed that her godmother Dolly Parton had a shocking reaction when she told her she wanted to change her appearance. During an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Miley shared Dolly's hilarious response to the pop star wanting to dye her hair.

"I've never seen Dolly actually scared," Miley started off. "I told her, 'At the end of the year, I really want to do something different. I think I want to dye my hair brunette.' She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine."

Miley continued the hilarious story, "She clutched her pearls. She gasped and went back and she goes, 'You can't do that. You are me!' So, I am somehow some extension of Dolly Parton where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you've ever heard. So, I will be blonde."

Miley and Dolly will join forces at the end of this week to co-host the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The star-studded special will air live from Miami, Florida, on NBC and stream on Peacock on Saturday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m. and run until 12:30 a.m. ET.

In a previous interview, Miley said this year's show could "not be more different" than last year's show with co-host Pete Davidson. She went on to share, "Because we do something similar, we get to do a really different show than we did last year. And that's what me and Lorne [Michaels] really want is every year, to do it in a way that's exactly what you want, but not what you would expect," Miley teased.