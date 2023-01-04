Red Sox, Rafael Devers Finalizing Massive Extension: Report

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly finalizing an 11-year, $331 million contract with third baseman Rafael Devers, sources familiar with the negotiations told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday (January 4).

The reported potential deal comes hours after the two sides agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million contract for 2023 to avoid arbitration.

"BREAKING: Star third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million contract, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN," Passan tweeted. "The deal is not done. The physical process hasn't started. But in the end, Devers is expected to remain in Boston."

Devers was expected by many to be seeking a $300 million-plus contract prior to Passan's report.