Taylor Swift's Cat Has A Net Worth Of HOW MUCH?!

Taylor Swift isn't the only one in her home with a high net worth! The "Anti-Hero" singer's cat, Olivia Benson, came in at No. 3 on the list of the richest pets in the world.

The Scottish fold has an estimated net worth of $97 million, according to a report from All About Cats.

The feline site calculated its rankings by "analyzing the Instagrams of pets with the most followers, likes, and engagement rates." They also "estimated how much each of these pets could make per Instagram post to discover who among them were the highest earners, and how much the most influential cats could pull in per post."