'Literal Exposure Therapy': Arizona Yoga Studio Offering Naked Yoga Classes

By Ginny Reese

January 5, 2023

One Arizona yoga studio is offering nude yoga classes. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the studio, located in Gilbert, is offering a "stripped down" version of yoga.

The 90-minute class has all of the elements of traditional yoga. Owner of Gilbert Yoga, Heather Promise, said, "Yoga is the perfect technology for relieving stressors for healing trauma, for staying physically fit."

The classes are only for those 18 and older.

So why nude classes?

Promise said, "Naturism, nudity, and nakedness in a public setting tends to have the effect of increasing self acceptance."

According to Promise, naked yoga helps to reveal the real person beneath all of the clothes. Promise said, "There are no rich people or poor people. The levels of hierarchy tend to fall away. There is just humanness within the space."

One student, Joni Fesler, said, "In whatever shape or size or curviness or whatever we happen to be in, we all have our baggage we are carrying into the class, and it just creates a space where we can let that baggage go."

Another student, Sam Goldiner, said, "For me personally, I struggle a lot with vulnerability, allowing myself to feel vulnerable. I thought this class would be a good opportunity to shake that off. Just literal exposure therapy."

Classes can be booked on Gilbert Yoga's website.

