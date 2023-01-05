California Woman Wins 'Largest Possible' State Lottery Scratcher Jackpot

By Logan DeLoye

January 5, 2023

An excited senior woman is actively rejoicing and expressing her emotions about winning the online lottery
Photo: Getty Images

Riverside County native Mary Higelin bought a scratch off ticket from a liquor store with no idea that the ticket would soon change her life forever. According to KTLA, Higelin won a whopping $20 million in one ticket, making her the lucky owner of the "largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible."

The "Set For Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers" ticket worth $20 million was sold at CN Liquor in Norco. Higelin was not the only one to win a multi-million dollar prize from a scratch off ticket in Southern California recently. KTLA mentioned that two other winners walked away with $10 million each, and a fourth winner with $2 million in one ticket.

Roberto Nunes purchased a "$10 Million Dollar Titanium Black" scratch off ticket from Fulton Square Liquor in Sherman Oaks and won the top prize for the ticket. KTLA noted that Salvador Carbajal also won $10 million by purchasing a 200X Scratchers ticket at Jensen’s Market off of Maine Avenue in Baldwin Park. The employee that sold Carbajal the winning ticket claimed that he was a regular who had been "playing scratchers for awhile." The fourth winner, Nicholas Simpson, purchased his winning ticket in Hollywood and instantly won $2 million.

