California Woman Wins 'Largest Possible' State Lottery Scratcher Jackpot

Riverside County native Mary Higelin bought a scratch off ticket from a liquor store with no idea that the ticket would soon change her life forever. According to KTLA, Higelin won a whopping $20 million in one ticket, making her the lucky owner of the "largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible."

The "Set For Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers" ticket worth $20 million was sold at CN Liquor in Norco. Higelin was not the only one to win a multi-million dollar prize from a scratch off ticket in Southern California recently. KTLA mentioned that two other winners walked away with $10 million each, and a fourth winner with $2 million in one ticket.

Roberto Nunes purchased a "$10 Million Dollar Titanium Black" scratch off ticket from Fulton Square Liquor in Sherman Oaks and won the top prize for the ticket. KTLA noted that Salvador Carbajal also won $10 million by purchasing a 200X Scratchers ticket at Jensen’s Market off of Maine Avenue in Baldwin Park. The employee that sold Carbajal the winning ticket claimed that he was a regular who had been "playing scratchers for awhile." The fourth winner, Nicholas Simpson, purchased his winning ticket in Hollywood and instantly won $2 million.