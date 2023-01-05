Check Out Texas' Most Popular Dating App

By Ginny Reese

January 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Apps have taken the dating world by storm in recent years, and location is an important factor in determining which dating apps are the most effective to use.

Dating News determined which dating apps are the most popular in each state. The website states, "Dating app popularity can vary widely by region, so it’s good to have a working knowledge of the trends, habits, and patterns in each state. Our dating experts have done some online investigation and ranked the most popular dating apps by state."

The rankings in the report are "based on a combination of Google analytics, online usage surveys, and user recommendations."

According to the report, the most popular dating app in Texas is Ashley Madison, an affair dating site for attached and unattached individuals. Texas was the only state where the Ashley Madison app was the most popular.

Other popular dating apps that made the list include Tinder, Match, Christian Mingle, Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony, Bumble, Grindr, Plenty of Fish, OkCupid, Farmers Only, and Hinge.

Check out the full list of the most popular dating apps in each state on Dating News' website.

