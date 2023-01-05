Historic 'Game of Thrones' Castle For Sale In Michigan

Game of Thrones fans, this one's for you.

Stepping into this Michigan home, located at 19551 Burlington Drive in Detroit's Palmer Woods Historic District, might make you feel as though you've been transported onto the set of iconic HBO show. It was built in 1924 to resemble a castle, complete with a huge banquet hall for all of your fancy feasts.

The house is currently on the market for $495,000. Unfortunately, Jon Snow does not come with the home, but it does feature seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Here's what the home's listing had to say about it:

"Be the King or Queen of your own castle. This stunning 8,019 square-foot mansion located in the sought-after Palmer Woods Historic District is calling you home! Built to resemble that of a 19th century United Kingdom castle with soaring wood-beamed ceilings and stone facade, this Tudor Revival style single-family home was built in 1924 and offers 7 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Step inside and be dazzled by long arched hallways, intricate custom millwork, and a great hall fit for a modern-day king and queen. Host dinner parties in your manor while your guests gaze at the beautiful architectural details throughout."