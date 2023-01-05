This Texas Airport Is Getting 10 New Restaurants
By Dani Medina
January 5, 2023
Houston's Hobby Airport is getting a major upgrade that'll leave us all feeling satisfied... and ready for dessert.
The Houston City Council approved a 10-year contract this week that would bring 10 new restaurants to the airport, Culture Map Houston reports. Among those restaurants are a creative taco joint, a retro ice cream shop and a nationwide coffee chain. The renovations for these new eateries are expected to take about two years, but not to worry — food service won't be disrupted by construction.
"We are bringing ourselves to this project, and we are Houston. We put together a proposal that aims to do right by our restaurant operators and the airport alike — everyone wins. When a local, family-owned and operated business like us is given the opportunity to spearhead a venture like this, it also sends an important message to other entrepreneurs: This is something that can happen in this city," said LaTrelle's Operations Director Cameron James in a statement. LaTrelle's Galley LP is a division of the Houston-based LaTrelle's Management, which is partnering with the local restaurants in the airport renovation.
Here's a look at the 10 new restaurants making their way to Houston's Hobby Airport:
- Common Bond: A bistro and bakery with multiple locations across Houston
- Dish Society: A Houston-based farm-to-table restaurant
- Dunkin': Beloved national coffee chain
- Fat Cat Creamery: Houston-based ice cream shop made with local ingredients
- Jersey Mike's: National subs and sandwiches chain
- Peet's Coffee: National craft coffee chain
- Pinks Pizza: Houston-based pizzeria with multiple locations across the city
- The Rustic: Comfort food bar with live music
- Velvet Taco: Taco joint known for its creative combinations
- Wendy's: National fast food burger chain