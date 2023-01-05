This Texas Airport Is Getting 10 New Restaurants

By Dani Medina

January 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Houston's Hobby Airport is getting a major upgrade that'll leave us all feeling satisfied... and ready for dessert.

The Houston City Council approved a 10-year contract this week that would bring 10 new restaurants to the airport, Culture Map Houston reports. Among those restaurants are a creative taco joint, a retro ice cream shop and a nationwide coffee chain. The renovations for these new eateries are expected to take about two years, but not to worry — food service won't be disrupted by construction.

"We are bringing ourselves to this project, and we are Houston. We put together a proposal that aims to do right by our restaurant operators and the airport alike — everyone wins. When a local, family-owned and operated business like us is given the opportunity to spearhead a venture like this, it also sends an important message to other entrepreneurs: This is something that can happen in this city," said LaTrelle's Operations Director Cameron James in a statement. LaTrelle's Galley LP is a division of the Houston-based LaTrelle's Management, which is partnering with the local restaurants in the airport renovation.

Here's a look at the 10 new restaurants making their way to Houston's Hobby Airport:

  • Common Bond: A bistro and bakery with multiple locations across Houston
  • Dish Society: A Houston-based farm-to-table restaurant
  • Dunkin': Beloved national coffee chain
  • Fat Cat Creamery: Houston-based ice cream shop made with local ingredients
  • Jersey Mike's: National subs and sandwiches chain
  • Peet's Coffee: National craft coffee chain
  • Pinks Pizza: Houston-based pizzeria with multiple locations across the city
  • The Rustic: Comfort food bar with live music
  • Velvet Taco: Taco joint known for its creative combinations
  • Wendy's: National fast food burger chain
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.