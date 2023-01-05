Houston's Hobby Airport is getting a major upgrade that'll leave us all feeling satisfied... and ready for dessert.

The Houston City Council approved a 10-year contract this week that would bring 10 new restaurants to the airport, Culture Map Houston reports. Among those restaurants are a creative taco joint, a retro ice cream shop and a nationwide coffee chain. The renovations for these new eateries are expected to take about two years, but not to worry — food service won't be disrupted by construction.

"We are bringing ourselves to this project, and we are Houston. We put together a proposal that aims to do right by our restaurant operators and the airport alike — everyone wins. When a local, family-owned and operated business like us is given the opportunity to spearhead a venture like this, it also sends an important message to other entrepreneurs: This is something that can happen in this city," said LaTrelle's Operations Director Cameron James in a statement. LaTrelle's Galley LP is a division of the Houston-based LaTrelle's Management, which is partnering with the local restaurants in the airport renovation.

Here's a look at the 10 new restaurants making their way to Houston's Hobby Airport: