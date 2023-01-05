This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy can vary wildly from place to place. Depending where you live, you could have more access to programs and opportunities to ensure a high quality of life, from top-notch hospitals to low-stress environments.

Stacker recently analyzed data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute to find the places in Tennessee with the longest life expectancy in the state. According to the site:

"Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis."

So which county has the longest life expectancy in Tennessee?

Williamson County

According to the report, the average life expectancy in Williamson County is 81.5 years, 6.2 years more than the average for the state. The Middle Tennessee county also ranks first in length of life, quality of life and statewide health outcomes.

These are the Top 10 counties in Tennessee with the longest life expectancy:

Williamson County Moore County Wilson County Sumner County Loudon County Bledsoe County Fayette County Rutherford County Hamilton County Blount County

Check out Stacker's full report of the Tennessee counties with the longest life expectancies in the state.